Juba Teaching Hospital confirms a death case in Juba incident

Authorities at the Juba Teaching Hospital have confirmed that only one person died during the shooting incident in Juba Town on Monday morning.

Earlier, an eyewitness told Eye Radio that he saw two black market money dealers were shot dead by security officers and their bodies taken to the hospital

The incident comes as forces have been deployed in Juba and custom markets in an attempt to fight US dollar black market.

However, it is not yet known whether the incident is linked to the matter.

The clinical officer at the Juba Teaching Hospital, Dr. Samuel Legge, said one of the unnamed victims is recuperating at the hospital.

“One died in the hospital and one is now admitted in the special wing,” he said.

“The survivor has small injuries that he sustained because the same bullet which shot the first man who later died, is the bullet which came and shot him also.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesperson, Brigadier Daniel Justin, said the two were hospitalized at the Juba Teaching Hospital.