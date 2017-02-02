Juba security detains Buma finance minister

Buma Minister of Finance has been arrested at Juba International Airport on his way to Khartoum, the Coordinator for the State has said.

Peter Lebelek says security forces arrested Joseph Lolimoi on Sunday, when he was trying to visit his family in Sudan.

Mr Lebelek says the state authorities are following up the matter with the security officials.

He said he was not sure about the reasons of the arrest.

But media reports suggest that the minister was trying to run away with $70,000, which must be declared under customs regulations.

“I don’t know if it’s security issue or political issue or administrative issue,” Mr Lebelek said.

“But he is now with those of security; the information will be clear when he is out.”

Mr Lolimoi was a senior official in the former Pibor Administrative Area under the Cobra Faction and was later appointed Finance Minister after the creation of Buma State.