Juba security checks to last the whole of 2017

The security crackdown in Juba, on illegally possessed arms and unregistered vehicles, will continue throughout this year as a means to maintain security in the capital city, says the President Salva Kiir.

The process involves searching individuals and vehicles,and on sporadic occasions, house-to-house checking, for weapons including guns and explosives by the organized forces.

President Salva Kiir argues that this measure will ensure that citizens and their properties are well protected.

“We would always try our best to maintain the security, protect each and every citizen of this country and his or her property; otherwise there would be no meaning why you have security forces in the country,” said the President.

“I want to assure you that we will maintain this throughout 2017,” he said, speaking at his residence during a thanksgiving prayer over the weekend.

The remarks were broadcast on the SSBC.

The security measures were declared in December before Christmas to ensure peaceful celebration of the festivities, including New Year.

The President also commended the role of the Ministry of Interior and other related institutions in maintaining security in Juba town.