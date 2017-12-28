Juba: Security to be beefed up in Joppa

The Deputy Mayor of Juba City Council for Finance and Economic Planning says there are plans to improve security in Joppa residential area.

This comes after the bodyguard of Jubek Governor, who also happens to be a relative of the Mayor of Juba, was killed in an attempted armed robbery on Christmas day.

The bodyguard who exchanged gunfire with armed robbers killed one of the criminals before they shot him to death.

There have been several reports of insecurity in Joppa.

Residents of the suburb say they are attacked, beaten and robbed of their valuables at gunpoint by men in uniform almost every night.

They say the gunmen target family members and robbed them of their money, with some demanding more cash.

Those who show resistance to the demands of the robbers risk losing their lives.

One of the widely covered incident is the killing of a young newly-wedded lady who was shot in her compound by armed men who also robbed her neighbors.

Residents say the attackers demand for money, and kill with impunity.

This has created fear for the residence, with some choosing to relocate to new residential areas in Juba.

Those who remain in Joppa say they retire to bed as early as 7 O’clock in an attempt to avoid the attacks.

In August this year, the Inspector General of Police, Said Chawul said sometimes the night shooting it’s a result of “negligence from police personnel.”

The then Commander of SPLA Ground forces said the government is working to “unify the uniform of all units in police and army to help them separate real officers from criminals.”

Police say the killing of one of the robbers on Monday confirms that they do not belong to any unit of the organized forces, because the deceased guard was a police officer.

“These people were putting on uniform of the organized forces. But when one of them was killed, and when we traced who he was, we found he doesn’t belong to the police or the army. He is an outlaw. This incident proves that the criminals are from outside the force.”

Semir Khamis, Deputy Mayor of Juba Municipality, told Eye Radio that more security personnel will be deployed in Joppa to provide protection for the residents.

“We have forces there, but we need a permanent center for all of them so that patrolling can be quick in the area. We need a big center for the army, police or other security forces so that they can provide security for the residents of Juba, because these criminals rob from people even at day time,” Khamis said.

