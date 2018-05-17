A Juba school teachers abort planned strike

Teachers at a primary school in Juba have called off a planned strike over beating of one of their colleagues by a pupil.

Earlier this month, Apollonia Makelele was attacked by her adult pupil at Giada Primary School.

According to the teachers, Abraham Alom is a beginner at Adult Education class at the school. He is also a major in the SPLA.

He reportedly found the teacher disciplining a younger pupil at her office.

The grown up pupil grabbed a cane from her and started hitting her with it several times, said Hakim Gadir Karsit the director of Education at Juba City Council.

He also grabbed a ruler and repeatedly struck the teacher with it.

When the school administration tried to take disciplinary measures, he allegedly threatened to shoot the teacher.

“I’m sorry”

As a result, the department of Education at Juba City Council intervened.

“When this issue was reported to me, two senior officers – a colonel and a brigadier general – and I investigated him,” Hakim told Eye Radio.

Hakim said they forced the pupil to apologize to the teacher.

“He ‘I’m sorry”. If teachers in the school teachers leave, there would be no education’,” Hakim continued.

“We condemned him and asked him to go to the teacher and the school PTA in person. The school is now running well.”

The school teachers planned to down their tools this week had the authorities failed to tackle the matter.