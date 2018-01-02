Juba residents express joy over New Year’s security

Residents of Juba expressed joy over the level of security and the absence of gunshot on New Year’s Eve in most areas.

They said there was no sound of gunshot in their respective areas.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio said they spent the whole night dancing and sitting outside their homes.

There were jubilations, singing, and prayer events in different localities in Juba last night.

“The security was 199% correct; there were no criminals, no thieves and people were moving freely,” said Aloro, a resident of Nyakuron.

Some of the residents said the improved security observed through the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations is a positive step towards realizing stability in South Sudan.

They called for the continued professionalism displayed by members of the organized forces during this festive season.

“We need serious measures to put the country in order and build it,” stressed Lowara Nyombaya.

Last week, residents of different suburbs in Juba also testified -that for the first time in years, they didn’t hear random gunshots on Christmas Eve.

Sporadic gunfire is usually heard in Juba and other major towns on Christmas Eve, New Year and on national days like the Independence Day, or Martyrs Day.

But this year, the Ministry of Interior and the SPLA General Headquarters issued stern warning to police officers and soldiers to desist from any from celebratory gunshots.

Both security organs threatened harsh measures, including beatings and arrest for anyone who violates the order.

Officers from the organized forces were deployed in various areas in Juba to ensure the holiday festivities were peaceful.