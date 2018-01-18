Juba residents complain of high food prices

Some residents of Juba raised complaints about the increase in food prices.

They said the prices of essential goods have gone up for the last few weeks and it is making it difficult for them to survive.

One kilo of sugar has risen from 150 to 170 SSP.

A liter of oil has gone up from 300 to 340 SSP, and 50 kilos of maize floor has also risen from 5,500 to nearly 7,000 pounds.

“How can we take care of our children with this situation when things are expensive in the market?” said Maureen Samuel, a buyer at Jebel market.

“Many of us are widows and we are suffering.”

Some small scale traders told Eye Radio that they buy goods expensively due to high rate of the US dollar against the South Sudanese pounds in the black market

One dollar is sold at 220 South Sudanese Pounds in the black market.

This has not only led to increase of food prices but also other essential commodities such as water, according Nancy Atai, a resident of Juba.

“They are selling water at 250 pound per drum and it used to be 180 SSP. Now there is no market,” she said.

Other buyers who spoke to Eye Radio called on the government to put in place measures so that prices of food commodities go down:

“I would like to cry to the Minister of Finance; let him hear the cry of the nation because people are really suffering and some are getting very low salaries.”