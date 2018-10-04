Juba residents complain of harassment by police in blue tents

Some members of the public in Juba say the police are still intimidating and harassing them over backpacks.

They say the policemen, especially those operating in blue tents target civilians who carry backpacks, assuming that the bags contain US dollars.

This, they say, happens at Juba Town and Custom Market.

“Two people approached me from the back, saying: ‘Excuse. Excuse.’ I stopped and they came and greeted me and I greeted them back. They then said I was a suspect and asked me to follow them,” said one Juba resident.

“But I protested and demanded why. They said it was a procedure.”

Some of the people who spoke to Eye Radio said they were taken in the blue tents and had their bags ransacked and released if the police don’t get what they wanted.

Others who spoke to Eye Radio earlier said the security officers deprive them of cash, claiming that “‘hakuma’ doesn’t want anyone to move around with money.”

The joint police units were deployed to around the town early this year in a crackdown on black market dollar exchange.

Reacting to similar complaints from members of the public recently, the police spokesperson appealed to the victims to report the matter to the nearest police station.

However, some people who reported the issue say the police station could not do anything about the reported harassment.