Juba receives food and medical donations from Khartoum

The government of Sudan has donated 15 metric tons of food items and different medical supplies to South Sudan.

This comes days after Sudanese President Omar Bashir directed his government to offer assistance to help those affected by famine in the country.

Sudanese state Minister of Health Someia Idris told the media at the Juba International Airport that Sudan is expected to bring in more assistance to South Sudan.

“We are all brothers and sisters and we share a long and eternal relationship,” Ms Idris said, “and in God’s will, we in Sudan will continue our support to our brothers in South Sudan.”

Meanwhile, the minister of Health, Dr Riek Gai Kok, said Sudanese government will also provide assistance through its border by road.

“Agencies that are based outside South Sudan have also been given permission by the government of Sudan to intervene through those corridors,” Dr Gai said.

Last month, UN agencies reported that an estimated 5 million people are facing severe food insecurity due to the conflict, with approximately 100,000 facing famine in former Unity state and another 1 million at risk of famine without sustained humanitarian assistance.