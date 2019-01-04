Juba prison warder concerns with 20 untried female inmates

Twenty female inmates who have been jailed for long without trail should be released, the director of female wing at Juba Central Prison has appealed.

According to Major Atong Joh, the women have stayed longer in the facility without being arraigned in court.

“Some of them have stayed for more than one or two years. All these cases are supposed to be handled.”

Major Atong said it is ‘unfair’ to keep them there all this time long without any charges being brought against them.

“It is better to know that you have been sentenced than to be on a waiting list without knowing what will happen to you.”

She called on the judiciary to look into the cases or free them if they can’t be tried anytime soon, saying she “wished that there should be change in the year 2019.”

According to South Sudan transitional constitution, any person arrested and detained should be tried within 24 hours.