Juba policeman kills family members

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his relatives in a Juba suburb on Friday night.

One of the deceased was his wife; and the other, brother. The motive behind the killings is unclear.

According to the Spokesperson of South Sudan National Police Service, the unnamed officer attacked his family with a rifle at Mauna, killing the two.

Brigadier-General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that the family members were watching television at home.

“The case is under investigation, to see the motive behind this incident,” Brig-Gen Justin said.