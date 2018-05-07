Juba military expenditure contracts

The South Sudan military expenditure has decreased by more than $70 million in 2016 and 2017, a new research shows.

The data by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent resource on global security, was released recently.

According to the record published on the Trading Economics, the military spent $59.5 million in 2017 compared to $135.3 million in 2016.

It indicates that military expenditure in South Sudan averaged $450.1 million from 2006 until 2017.

It says the expenditure had reached an all-time high of $697.7 million in 2011 and a record low of $59.50 million in 2017.

The research institute has not explained what led to the decline in the expenditure.

However, in recent months, rights groups including the US-based project project said that oil money was being used to fuel the conflict.

As a result, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on oil-related institutions in March 2018.