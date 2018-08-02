Juba Merikh FC goes to semi-finals in S. Sudan Cup

Merikh FC of Juba are through to the semifinals of the South Sudan Cup group games played in Juba after thumping Merikh FC from Bentiu 6-0 in the first game of the second round at the Juba stadium.

Merikh FC of Juba went for the half time break leading by 2 goals scored by Mannasseh Noah and Sebit Emmanuel.

Two quick goals from Johnny Makene after the interval extended Merreikh FC of Juba’ lead.

Khamis Leon the tournament’s top scorer added Merreikh FC lead with a penalty and Jacob Janga increased the lead and added to the misery of the Bentiu team.

Lam Tungwar, the Information Minister of Northern Liech State, who watched the humiliation of the Bentiu team was devastated with the result.

“This is a humiliating result on the side of Merreikh FC of Bentiu because they looked like they were unprepared to face the Match,” said Lam Tungwar.

The minister advised Merikh FC of Bentiu to do a lot of trainings ahead of any football tournament.

However, he congratulated Merikh FC of Juba urging them to keep on performing better.

“I want to congratulate Merikh FC of Juba upon their win and urge them to work hard in the next game coming,” he said.

The South Sudan cup continues with Malakia FC of Torit plays Super Eagle FC of Yambio.

In Aweil, Al- Gazala FC of Wau won 5-3 on penalty shootouts against Merikh FC of Aweil in the final of Group B after full time ended 1-1 on Wednesday in Aweil.

Al- Gazala now awaits the winner in group A games played in Juba.