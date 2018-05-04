Juba meeting intends to disband SPLM factions

The First Vice president said SPLM party wants to abolish all factions and remains as one body.

There are four factions of the SPLM, including the main SPLM, the SPLM-IO under Taban Deng, the SPLM-IO under Dr Riek Machar, and the SPLM-FDs.

These various groups came about as a result of conflict in the country.

As an attempt to re-unify the factions, the Arusha agreement on the Reunification of the SPLM was signed in Tanzania in 2015.

This was after the first attempts at the reunification of the SPLM were made by the African National Congress of South Africa.

Many meetings have been held in countries including Uganda and Egypt in an effort to revive the Arusha Agreement.

First Vice President Taban Deng Gai says the meeting aims at abolishing all the factions of the SPLM…

“We are here today to abolish these factions of the SPLM,” the FVP said during the first day of the SPLM NLC in Juba Thursday.

“We’re here to abolish the SPLM-IG, the SPLM-IO, the SPLM FDs and we remain with our SPLM. Today, we say bye bye to segmentation and tribalism.”

The 4th SPLM National Liberation Council meeting is expected to end on Saturday.