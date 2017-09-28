Juba kindergardener with 2 full clips

A dramatic event occurred at a primary school in Juba when a 5-year-old preschooler showed up with 2 full magazines of Kalashnikov this morning.

According to the director of Shining Star Primary School, the unnamed boy entered his class and opened his bag, disclosing the ammunition.

Upon seeing this, his classmates – out of fear – stormed out of the classroom, shouting and crying.

And when the kindergartener saw a policewoman walking her child to the school, he ran off.

“So we tried to call the father, but he refused to come. Definitely, we called the police,” Martin Charles told Eye Radio.

Mr. Charles added that from tomorrow onward, every child will be subjected to security check before entering the school compound.