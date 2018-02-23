Juba court sentences South African to death

The South African national accused of conspiracy against the Kiir administration has been sentenced to death by hanging.

William John Endley, who is said to be a political advisor to Dr. Riek Machar, was accused of conspiring against the Kiir administration in 2016.

Earlier media reports suggested that retired colonel was taken into custody in Juba on the 18th of August, 2016 for allegedly violating South Sudan visa rules.

According to the verdict, 55-year-old is guilty of illegal entry into South Sudan, supplying opposition groups with arms and ammunition and spying against the government with an intent to overthrow the regime.

Speaking to reporters, Colonel John’s Defense lawyer Gar Del Gar described the sentence as a miscarriage of justice.

“It was bound to happen because the court chose to be incompetent and partial in the process from the onset,” Gar said. “So it’s a miscarriage of justice but we have to appeal.”

On the 10th of February, the 5th hearing of his case had to be adjourned after the witnesses failed to show up.

The defense witnesses include the First vice President, Taban Deng Gai and the Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth – none of whom appeared before the court Friday.