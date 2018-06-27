Juba City Mayor dissolves local councils

The Mayor of Juba City Council has issued a local order dissolving all the executive bodies of Quarter Councils in three blocks of Juba City.

The three blocks include; Juba Payam, Kator Payam and Munuki Payam.

According to a document seen by Eye Radio, and signed by the Mayor of Juba City Council on the 12th June 2018, Stephen Wani Michael says that most of the Quarter Councils are not functional.

He says their reorganization was overdue.

Mayor Wani directed the outgoing Executive bodies of all the Quarter Councils to handover the offices to block Council authorities within a week. That period has already expired.

The Directors of the three Blocks Council were also told to take over the offices of the Quarter Councils.

The Mayor also called for fresh elections in all the three Payams. He told the Directors to form a Nomination Committee to carry out preliminary selection process.

Wani further said the committee should give priority to retired civil servants willing to contest in the elections.

Efforts by Eye Radio to get a reaction from the outgoing and current Quarter Council officials, were turned down.