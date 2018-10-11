Juba City Council vows to continue crack down on brothels

The deputy mayor for infrastructure development at Juba City Council says his office shall continue to crack down on business premises that encourage prostitution in the city.

Nhial Majak Nhial says two weeks ago, his office closed down a number of brothels operating in Juba’s residential areas.

“Yes, we have arrested many people and we have actually tried to close some places forth night ago. There are areas in Nimra Talata we have closed the places down because of prostitution, there are also areas in a place called Rujal Mafi, Gudele, Jebel, Munuki, Juba Nabari -Thomping area that is also engaging in these immoral activities.”

Mr. Nhial said most of these businesses are neither mapped nor registered, and according to him, this is to ensure security, sanitation and ethical use of business premises.

“Some of these places do not even have names so what we want to bring to the general public notice is the duty of care for the neighborhood. All other places we have closed down apart from the areas that we are trying to map out and be able to see specific spots to strike and close.”

He stresses that some property owners have turned their residence into bars, lodges, and brothels which he says is against the policy of zoning of the city.

“The culprits are not only the practitioners but also property owners. If we have caught up with you, we are not targeting you, but we are targeting the welfare of the people of South Sudan and the citizens of Juba.”

The Penal Code of 2009 stipulates that whoever, being the owner of a place knowingly induces or allows a young person to enter or be in the place for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with another person commits an offense.

If convicted, he shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or with a fine or with both if the young person is under the age of 12 years.

If the young person is over the age of 12 years, the accused shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 7 years or with a fine or with both.