Juba City Council wants its own police – Mayor

The Juba City Council cannot implement all the orders the municipality issues because

it does not have its own police to enforce them, says the Mayor.

Stephen Wani Michael says this is why many of the orders his office has issued have are short of being implemented.

“I appealed to the state government that we as City Council we need our own police so that they can help implement the policies of the City Council, but at the end I was told that the state police are not there,” said the Mayor, in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

Mr. Wani says lack a municipal law enforcement unit is one of the major problems the City Council is facing.