Juba City Council issues clean-up orders

The Juba City Council has ordered for a 3-hour closure of business centers and offices as it launches general cleaning of the town tomorrow.

“The mayor wrote the provisional order that is directing all the people, all the institutions and all organizations that are living in Juba that they should clean their environment,” Engineer Nhial Majak Nhial, the council deputy Mayor, told Eye Radio on Friday.

He said the cleaning is mandatory, and all shop owners, including NGOs and households must take part in ensuring that their surrounding is neat.

“Offices and shopping centers must remain closed apart from basic activities like health centers, clinics and butcheries where people can buy meat.’

However, Mr. Nhial said only health facilities and butcheries are allowed to function during the exercise.

He warned that failure to abide by the directives, the council will take administrative measures, including issuing cash fines against the violators…

“If you are not cleaning around your house you will lose 500 Pounds and for NGOs, other institutions carry a fine ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 pounds,” he said.

The cleaning comes just days ahead of the peace celebrations, but Engineer Nhial said the activity is just a coincidence.