JCC closes hotel-turned brothels, threatens to withdraw tittle deeds

The Juba City Council is threatening to revoke title deeds of landowners who reportedly allow their plots to be used for immoral activities.

The city authorities said some bar owners in Juba have turned them into brothels.

Nhial Majak, the deputy mayor of Juba City Council for land and Physical planning told Eye Radio about the move:

“We are closing many hotels that we confirmed have been used for the services that are not for public good.”

He did not mention the exact number of the hotels they have closed so far. “The number keep increasing every day,” Mr Nhial said.

Majak said the city council has come up with new policy that allows the government to withdraw the land ownership documents.

“If we get you twice using your place for such activities, as the government we have the rights to withdraw the land ownership and can be used for public good,” such as turning it into a “police station” he said

The South Sudan Penal Code of 2009 prohibits prostitution.