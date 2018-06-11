Juba airport terminal to be opened in July

The management of the Juba International Airport says the much-awaited opening of the new terminal will take place in July.

The construction of the new terminal is part of a move by the government to upgrade the airport.

In January 2009, the government signed a contract with ROCO Construction Company and a Consultancy Firm of more than $73 million to build a modern terminal at the airport.

However, work has been slow due to what officials described as shortage of funds.

According to the airport managing director Kur Kuol, the contractors in charge of constructing the new terminal have assured the management of completion by Independence Day.

“There are two things which are missing now. One is the conveyor belt, and the airline counters,” he said.

The JIA Managing Director added that in case they do not meet this new timeline, they will make sure that the launch does not exceed August this year.