Two journalists assaulted while covering anti-arms ban protest

Two journalists were this morning injured by youth as they covered a demonstration against the United States’ arms embargo.

Julius Gali of Bakhita Radio and Ms Sam Mednick of the AP news agency were assaulted at the UN mission main camp near the Juba International Airport.

The circumstances surrounding the attacks is not clear.

The protest was organized by various youth groups, including the SPLM Youth League.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesman confirmed the incidents but could not comment further, saying none of the assaulted journalists opened a case at any police station.

Last week, the Trump administration implemented an arms embargo in an attempt to end the conflict in the country.

But in a statement seen by Eye Radio, the youth – led by Gatluak Bol Dhew, the acting secretary of the SPLM Youth League – said they reject ‘in totality’ the arms ban.

They said the US efforts would not bring about peace but give the armed opposition an upper hand to fight the government.