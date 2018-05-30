Journalist in Gok sells cows to pay lost recorder

A journalist in Gok State is being detained by security for losing his recorder, according to a media group.

Daniel Chol Deng works for Rumbek Radio in Western Lakes State.

According to the Greater Lakes States Journalists’ Association, Deng’s recorder was confiscated by soldiers during the ongoing disarmament exercise in the state.

“During the time of disarmament, the soldiers came for a search. After searching, they have got the recorder and went with it,” said John Wulu, the chairperson of association.

The journalist then reported the incident to the state ministry of information and the Abyei-chok county commissioner.

According to Mr Wulu, attempts to recover the recording device from the soldiers failed.

As a result, the journalist was detained last week and he was asked to pay back the recorder.

“He was arrested on date 26 of this month and he was asked by the state minister of information to pay 36,000 ssp… So he decided to sell away two cows and paid the money yesterday.”

Eye Radio effort to reach the state minister of Gok for comment was not immediately successful.