Journalist arrested for allegedly misappropriating public funds

A journalist has been arrested in Eastern Lakes for allegedly misappropriating about 70,0000 South Sudanese Pounds.

The amount was reportedly fundraised by the public to support the construction of a fence at a local radio station in Yirol.

The orders for his arrest are said to have been made by Eastern Lakes governor.

Rachael Achol, the chairperson of the Board of Directors for Journalists in the state, told Eye Radio that the said journalist will be arraigned in court.

“The governor ordered that this is a court issue and that he has to be arrested so that he pays the money back,” she said.

For his part, the governor of Eastern Lakes, Mangar Bong, admitted to giving the orders for the arrest of John Agok.