Jonglei youth urged to withdraw from Buma areas

The Governor of Jonglei State, Philip Aguer, says community chiefs and county commissioners have been directed to convince the youth who are at the border with Buma State to return home.

Early this month, the Minister of Information in Buma said the Jonglei youth had taken over Manyabol and Kothchar localities in his state.

The youth confirmed they were in the two villages, but said they were searching for their raided cows and abducted children.

A team led by the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, was in Bor this week and urged the youth to return home and give the government a chance to talk to communities in Buma.

Mr. Aguer said although tension is still high between the two states, officials are talking to the youth through their leaders and elders.

“There is still tension because the youth of Jonglei State are demanding their cattle and their abducted children, but they did not get it so far. But fighting is not a solution,” Aguer said.

He told Eye Radio that a team of elders, chiefs and county commissioners will go to the youth and urge them to return.

“The message from the First Vice President is that this afternoon we have to communicate with youth through chiefs and commissioners and after some hours we will get a response from youth leaders,” he said.

Mr. Aguer urges the youth from the two states to abandon fighting and resort to dialogue as a peaceful means of resolving conflicts.

“If there is another way to bring back these cattle and the abducted children in a peaceful way, why don’t we use it?” Gov. Aguer added.



On Thursday, the Acting Press Secretary of the First Vice President said Mr Taban was in Pibor to talk to the leaders and communities in Buma.