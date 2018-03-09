Jonglei youth protest against dissolution of associations

Jonglei youth leaders have protested against a ministerial order dissolving all associations under the former counties of Duk, Twic East and Bor.

The Minister of Youth and Sports released the order on 27th February.

In a joint statement released earlier this week, youth leaders of associations from Duk, Twic East and Bor rejected the order, saying it did not provide reasons for the dissolution.

The youth leaders disagree with the Minister’s citation of article 40 of the 2011 Transitional constitution of Jonglei, stating that the article does not grant the minister any powers to dissolve the associations.

Chol Deng Yol, the Chairman of Twic East Youth Welfare Association, said the youth groups are public organizations presenting interests of the local communities, and have nothing to do with the Ministry of Youth and Sports:

“If there is a decision by the government to revoke our certificates of registration, it should not come from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. It should come from the SSRRC Director at the state level in partnership with the Ministry of Legal and constitutional affairs.”