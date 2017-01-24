Jonglei witnesses improvement on PLE results

There is high improvement on 2016 Primary school Leaving Examinations performance in Jonglei State, education officials have said.

Last year, more than 1,000 Primary candidates sat under Jonglei state ministry of Education from three different areas of Jonglei, Fangak and Bieh states.

Education Minister Ayom Mach told Eye radio that 2016 exams has become one of the most encouraging performance in the state.

1162 students took part in the exercise – 980 boys and 272 girls.

This shows that 82 per cent of the candidates succeeded, an 11% increase compared to the 2015 performance.

“Out of 980 boys 742 passed; out of 272 girls, 208 passed and the best schools are Mandela Primary and Royal Junior School, both in Bor,” Mr Ayom said.

In Bor, the Educational Centre from the UNMISS Protection of Civilians Site was among best ten schools in the list.