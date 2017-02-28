Jonglei teachers’ strike continues

Public school teachers in Jonglei say they are continuing with a pay strike they started last year until their demands are met.

The announcement comes less than a month after the schools re-opened on 6 February in line with the academic calendar.

Primary and secondary school teachers first went on strike in October, demanding salary increment, promotion, and permanent appointment.

A representative of the teachers, Gai Chau, says they are also demanding for the reinstatement of 11 of their colleagues who were dismissed over the strike last year.

In November, the then State Minister of Education, Susan Lith Aluong, suspended the teachers because, she said, they did not comply with their rules and regulations.

“Teachers will only pick up their tools once the terminated 11 teachers are reinstated,” Mr Chau argued.

The chairperson of the striking teachers, Matuor Mayom, says they are expecting a response from the state Ministry of Education so that learning is not greatly affected.

When contacted, the Minister of Education in Jonglei State, Ayom Mach, referred Eye Radio to a committee that has been formed to investigate the teachers’ strike.

However, the Chairperson of the committee, Deng Aguer, declined to comment.