Jonglei reinstates teachers’ pay strike ring leaders

The Jonglei State teachers that were dismissed last year for allegedly fueling a pay strike have been reinstated.

Teachers in the state had requested the ministry to adopt a circular on new salary increment, promotions, allowances and permanent appointment.

However, the disagreement that ensued led to the declaration of the strike.

The then minister of education, Susan Lith Aluong, accused 11 of the teachers of fueling the strike and later sacked them.

However, the state cabinet passed a resolution, reinstating them.

“As per now, the process of the reinstatement of 11 teachers who were dismissed is ongoing,” said Chau Gai, representative of the teachers.

Below is the list of the teachers: