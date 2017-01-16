Jonglei MPs probe 27m overdraft

The committee of finance and economy at Jonglei State Legislative Assembly has launched an investigation into how the state spent a 27-million pound loan.

The money was taken from a commercial bank as an overdraft.

Last week, the state parliament reported that it had discovered the state government had taken overdraft to pay civil servants.

It said the exact amount required to pay the workforce of more than 5000 staff in the state last year was 6 million pounds.

The state Minister of Finance, James Akech, was then summoned before the state assembly over the matter, but he has not appeared yet.

This morning, deputy speaker Alier Maler, told Eye Radio that the minister would appear before the assembly once the appointed committee finishes its investigations.

Currently, the committee is gathering information from directors at the ministry.

Mr Alier said the amount borrowed exceeded the limit and put the state government in more debt.