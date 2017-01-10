Jonglei minister summoned over unapproved borrowing

Jonglei Minister of Finance has been summoned by the state legislative assembly to explain how some 27 million pounds was borrowed from a commercial bank without approval of the august house.

Alier Maler, the Speaker of Jonglei state assembly, says the lawmakers have noted the state government has an overdraft with a commercial bank to pay workers.

Mr Alier says the exact amount required to pay the workforce of more than 5,000 in the state last year was 6 million pounds.

Bu he said the amount borrowed has exceeded the limit, putting the state government in more debt.

“The assembly is the right body which approves borrowing of money,” Hon Alier stressed. “That is why we asked the ministry to come and testify before us and then we will look forward to solving this issue”.

The date of the appearance of the minister before the MPs has not been fixed.

Efforts to reach the state finance minister or a member of the executive for a comment on the matter have not been successful.