Taban warns Greater Jonglei governors over rampant insecurity

The First Vice President has warned all the governors of the greater Jonglei of serious consequences if insecurity incidents continue to occur in the region.

These remarks come after his visit to the area earlier this month.

The greater Jonglei – Akobo, Boma, Fangak, Bieh, and Jonglei – has been experiencing cattle raiding, ethnic conflict and child abduction.

All of these criminal activities are said to be perpetrated by youth from the region.

Taban Deng Gai reminded the leaders that it is their duty to tackle the issues by ensuring that the perps are identified and punished.

If not, he said, the leaders themselves will be held accountable.

“So, any governor – whether it is Ismail Konyi (Boma) or Philip Aguer (Jonglei) or Moses Majiok Gatluak (Bieh) or John Kong (Fangak), or Johnson Gony (Akobo) – must account for his activities and the behaviors of his citizens,” the FVP warned.

Taban Deng instructed the government to use “maximum power” to prevent such attacks.

This month, Taban Deng visited greater Jonglei to assess the situation on the ground.

Taban said some of the challenges facing the residents there include insecurity, lack of water, lack of educational and health facilities.