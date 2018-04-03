Jonglei to launch road rehabilitation

A road rehabilitation project connecting the Jonglei State capital, Bor to Duk will be launched within this week, says the governor.

The project will reconstruct over 200 kilometers road connecting the various Counties in the state.

Jonglei is interconnected with dirt roads, which becomes impassable during the rainy season.

Philip Aguer said the initiative is supported by the Ministry of Defense and the Office of First Vice President.

He told Eye Radio that the communities will be engaged in the rehabilitation of the main state highway.

“Two month ago, we got some equipment and we repaired them. This took us 3 million South Sudanese Pounds and we got some fuel from the office of the First Vice President.”

In December, the head of UNMISS said the Mission’s engineers will launch a country-wide road rehabilitation program to improve security, enable trade and aid delivery.

David Shearer said the work, to be carried out by Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian and South Korean peacekeeping engineers, will take place over the dry season.

The roads to be repaired include Juba-Bor, Bor-Pibor, Yambio-Mundri ,Malakal-Melut and the main supply route of Juba, Rumbek, Wau, Kwajok and Bentiu.

It is not clear at what stage the project is in currently.