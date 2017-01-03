Jonglei government reshuffles administration

The Governor of Jonglei State Philip Aguer Panayang has reshuffled his cabinet, dismissing his deputy, Peter Wal Athieu.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle in Jonglei since Philip Aguer assumed his position as State Governor in January last year.

In a decree, Mr. Aguer also relieved five state ministers and his Advisor for political affairs, Dr. Agot Alier.

The ministers include; Minister of Education, Susan Alith Aluong, the Minister of Physical Infrastructure James, Akech Yen and Finance Minister Minister, Ayom Mach Jok.

In a separate decree, Mr. Aguer appointed Dr. Agot Alier Leek as Deputy Governor.

He also appointed Susan Lith Aluong, Advisor for Political Affairs and Gender; James Akech, Minister of Finance; Ayom Mach Jok, Minister of Education and Abel Manyok Ajak, Minister of Physical Infrastructure.

The decree took effect immediately after its issuance on the 1st of January.