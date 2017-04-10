Jonglei: Governor bans random shooting

Jonglei State governor has instructed security organs to fine anyone shooting a gun in the residential area with a goat for each bullet used.

Governor Philip Aguer issued the order over the weekend banning random shooting in towns and villages across the state.

He says the order now prohibits residents from firing bullets into the air, a practice that has been common lately.

“The state order stops random shooting into the air and a bullet will be charged with one goat,” said Aguer.



He added that gunfire has been random across the State due to the presence of arms in the hands of civilians.

Aguer said this is contributing to crime.