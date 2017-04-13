Jonglei: Cholera cases on the decline

Jonglei State Minister of Health, Dr. Angok Gordon Kuol says the cases of cholera infections in the state have declined since the beginning of April, 2017.

A cholera outbreak was declared in the state in January, after reports of people with watery diarrhea tested positive of the disease.

Mr. Kuol said the last five cases were reported at the end of last month, adding that more than 300 cases were admitted at health facilities and more than 80 deaths reported since the beginning of the outbreak.

Mr. Kuol, however, said 6 died in the hospital, 23 in cattle camps and villages and 52 others in remote areas that were unreachable.