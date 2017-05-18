Jonglei and Buma youths to attend a peace dialogue in Juba this weekend

The Governor of Jonglei says youth from his state and those of Buma will arrive in Juba over the weekend to sign an agreement to cease hostilities.

Philip Aguer says this agreement is meant to end months of communal conflicts between youth in the two states.

Last week, a committee headed by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai went to both states to meet community leaders to resolve the disputes.

“They will arrive [Juba] on Sunday because the UNMISS which is based in Jonglei have provided a means of transport to Juba and they will transport all the youth on Sunday,” Aguer said.

In a communique issued early this week, both sides agreed to hold a peace dialogue with all the other neighboring communities within 30 days.

Governor Aguer says he and the governor of Buma, Ismael Konyi will attend the signing ceremony of the final agreement between the youths of the two states.

“On Monday, it’s the day for the signing of the agreement of cessation of hostilities between the two groups,” he added.

