Jonglei and Buma agree to cease hostilities

The governors of Jonglei and Buma States have signed an agreement to end hostilities between the youths of the two communities.

The agreement stipulates that all forms of violence shall end on the day of the signing of the agreement.

It also says that all abducted children, women, and cattle raided shall be returned to their rightful owners.

The youth from Bor and Murle met in Juba yesterday [Tuesday] in a conference chaired by the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

The meeting was also attended by the two States government officials, the head of UN Mission in South Sudan and U.S Ambassador to South Sudan.

The two communities resolved to immediately form a committee that will monitor the implementation of cessation of hostilities.

“Agreement on cessation of hostilities between the youth of Dinka Bor and Murle communities; the two communities have agreed to form a committee on the cessation of hostilities,” said Achuil Bangol, a representative of the SPLM Secretary General read the joint agreement of the two communities.

The committee on the cessation of hostilities between the two communities shall be composed of State Ministers of local government and law enforcement agencies, representatives of States legal administrations, members of state legislative assembly, county commissioners, and chairpersons of state peace commissions.

It shall also include chiefs, community elders, youth, women and church leaders from Buma and Jonglei.

“The objective of this agreement is to commit and obligate the two communities to immediately cease hostilities and to create a conducive atmosphere for comprehensive and inclusive dialogue,” Mr. Bangol added.

The committee has been instructed to immediately ensure the withdrawal of youths to their respective states.

The head of UNMISS; David Shearer said the commitment to end hostilities between Jonglei and Buma will ease the movement of humanitarian aid and services to the people of the two states.

“This agreement has defused the tension and still we have an opportunity for an agreement that will last between two communities. We have worked to stop the violence and to bring the recovery of cattle and the abducted children, and to allow the moment of goods and services to the two states,” Mr. Shearer said.

Molly Phee, the U.S Ambassador to South Sudan, urges the two communities to enhance the spirit of harmony and peaceful coexistence, to pave way for developmental programs.

Ms. Phee said both regional and international partners are willing to assist when there is peace and stability in the states.

“We argue you to take the advantage opportunity created by the First Vice President engagement and the support from the United Nations to be serious about this opportunity. Stop hurting each other and returned to development, and then all of your friends in the regional and international communities will be in a better position to be able to help you,” she said.



On his part, the First Vice President, Taban Deng said South Sudan has earned a bad reputation across the world because of unending skirmishes among communities.

“South Sudan today has a bad record in the Security Council, there are threats of sanctions and sanctions, there are even threats of trusteeship that somebody can come and take over. This is not out of blue but it is because of luck of security in the country,” Taban said.



The First Vice President said every state needs to work toward peace and security by embracing peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

He said leaders within the states should be championing national unity through interstates cooperation.

“What is happening in our states is not good. When I am in Pibor and in Jonglei, there was no government that represent the President. In Bor, I met a government that represents Bor community. In Pibor, I got a Murle government, there was no government that represents Salva Kiir in those areas,” he added.



The two communities also resolved to create a buffer zone between Jonglei and Buma states.

They are expected to convene a peace conference within a month to resolve the issue of cattle rustling, child abduction and killings.

Thereafter, they are expected to organize peace conferences with other neighboring states.