Jonglei appoints first females in the cabinet

Since the creation of Jonglei under the 32 states in December 2015, Governor Philip Aguer has appointed two females in his cabinet.

On Monday, Atong Kuol Manyang and Rachel Amuor Pach were appointed ministers of information and health, respectively.

This came after women activists there petitioned the state government, demanding implementation of the 35 percent affirmation action.

Women in Jonglei State have welcomed the move:

“Women are able to do anything; women and men are the same. I encourage them to do [work] very hard so that we will encourage 35% to increase to 50%,” said activist Margret Achol.

After the creation of new states, civil society organizations have been calling on state governors to appoint more women in their cabinets.

They also expressed disappointment that all governor were appointed male.

The Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmond Yakani, argued that 7 of the by then 28 governors should have been females.

The Transitional Constitution encourages women representation at all levels of government.