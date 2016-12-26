Jonglei: 5 killed in Christmas Day attack

Suspected criminals have killed at least five people in Twic Central County, a Member of Parliament representing Jonglei State in the Transitional National Assembly has said.

More than eleven others were also wounded during the attack on worshipers during a church service on Christmas Day in Bapiny Boma.

“Amongst the deceased were three men and two women,” Hon Deng Dau told Eye Radio Monday. The motive behind the killings remains unknown.

Hon Dau revealed that many people have fled the area due to fear of further attacks.

He said no one has been arrested in connection with the attack.