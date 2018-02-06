John Agou’s lawyer pleads for his release

A senior counsel and Commissioner for Oaths and Advocate has appealed to President Salva Kiir to pardon John Agou on health and humanitarian grounds.

Businessman John Agou is one of the 16 people who were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the loss of 14 million dollars and another 30 million pounds in the Office of the President.

In December last year, the rest were pardoned except for John Agou and it is not clear why.

Reech Ring Bol, who is the lawyer of John Agou, said the appeal comes as a result of his heath condition which has deteriorated since last month.

Mr. Ring said his client has been diagnosed with several diseases by doctors from the National Medical Commission.

“John Agou was found having a lot of diseases and he is now physically very weak and needs an urgent intervention,” he said.

According to medical reports seen by Eye Radio, John Agou is diagnosed with Lumbar Intervertebral Disc which may lead to paralysis and numbness.

He is also suffering from chronic atropia gastritis, peptic ulcers, dyslipidemia and Malory Weiss Syndrome.

Lawyer Ring said this situation of his client needs specialized treatment and management that are not possible within the prison environment or even in South Sudan:

“We need an urgent intervention or step to be taken by the president according to the constitutional powers.”

According to the Transitional Constitution, the President has powers to grant pardon or remit prison sentences.