John Agou’s father appeals for his release

The father of John Agou has added voice to calls to pardon his son.

John Agou is one of the 16 people who were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the loss of $14 million and another 30 million pounds in the Office of the President.

He remained in jail after his fellow inmates were granted presidential pardon earlier this month.

In September, the life sentence was reduced for some; and six others acquitted of the corruption charges.

On Wednesday last week, everyone was pardoned except John Agou and it is not clear why.

His father, John Wuoi Chuit, spoke to Eye Radio’s Lasuba Memo.