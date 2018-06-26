John Agou released from jail

A civil society activist says John Agou has been released after saving nearly four years in prison.

Agou is among the 16 people who were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the loss of 14 million U.S dollars and another 30 million South Sudanese Pounds in the Office of the President.

Most of those jailed were released with the exception of Mr. Agou.

But there have been several campaigns by some activists, including family members for the President to pardon him.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, David De Dau, the Executive Director of Agency for Independent Media says Agou was finally released today.

“Today John Agou has been fully released by the Judiciary and that confirmed by the prison, I witness this release today at the Juba maximum prison,” said De Dau.

David De Dau was among those who vigorously campaigned for Mr. Agou to be pardoned by the President.