Press release: JMEC warns SPLA to ‘stop violence’

The chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation has issued a warning for the SPLA to “stop all ongoing violence in the country immediately.

Below is a statement released by the body this afternoon, in which it issued the warning.

JMEC Chairman, H.E. Festus Mogae has issued a warning to the SPLA command to stop all on-going violence in the country immediately.

CTSAMM are currently receiving reports regarding the alleged movement of SPLA toward areas housing displaced civilian populations in Upper Nile, specifically Kodok and Aburoc. CTSAMM are monitoring the situation closely and we expect all combatants to cease hostilities immediately.

CTSAMM have requested immediate permission to visit Kodok in Upper Nile State where the UNMISS reports that offensive operations have intensified recently and up to 25,000 people have been displaced from their homes on the West Bank of the Nile in the past week.

JMEC Chairman, H.E. Festus Mogae said, “In my Plenary speech two days ago I stated that we believe central command and control of armed forces and armed groups around the country may have broken down. I am very pleased to hear that, according to a statement issued yesterday by the SPLA Spokesman, the SPLA believes it still has complete control of its forces.

“If that control is in place, then once again we call upon the SPLA specifically, and all armed forces and groups, to stop all offensive operations immediately, bring all violence and displacement of civilians to an end and implement the ceasefire as set out in the 2015 Agreement. I thank the SPLA Command for its immediate cooperation.

“If command and control is still in place and hostilities do not end then we will know who is responsible for ignoring our demands for a cessation of violence, perpetuating violence and conflict, the displacement of civilians, and the human rights violations taking place around the country under their watch.”