JMEC: All security arrangement mechanisms in place

The acting chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has all the security arrangement mechanisms have been established.

R-JMEC held its first meeting in Khartoum with an aim of bridging the gaps and building trust among warring parties.

The newly established and reconstituted mechanisms include the Joint Defense Board and the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission.

Others are the Joint Transitional Security Committee and the Strategic Defense Security Review Board.

However, Ambassador Augustino Njoroge said all these would be meaningless if the guns are not silenced:

“The complete silencing of guns throughout the entire country is needed for us to be able to talk of sustainable peace,” he spoke during the second plenary meeting of R-JMEC in Juba on Wednesday.

Ambassador Njoroge reiterated that: “Any bullet fired in anger is a step backwards for South Sudan as a whole.”

He said the agreement is in place and the parties needed no reminder time and again.

“Ending the suffering of the people of South Sudan is not a soundbite to be repeated endlessly – it is the most legitimate goal we aspire to.”

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission oversees all aspects of the implementation of the Agreement and monitors the mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government of National Unity.