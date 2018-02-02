JMEC secures visas for journalists to cover RF

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission says it has secured 6 visas for South Sudanese journalists who will cover the talks on the Revitalization Forum.

This comes a day after Eye Radio reported that the media was finding it difficult to travel to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to cover the forum slated for Monday.

“We have very high hope that these visas will be provided, and definitely the assistance to get you to move to Addis Ababa,” said Augustino Njoroge, the JMEC deputy Chairman.

Last year, an Eye Radio journalist struggled to get a visa to Ethiopia to cover the first round of the revitalization forum.

This week, the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization urged the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan and the Chairperson of JMEC to make sure that some media outlets are invited to cover the peace revitalization forum.

CEPO said it has observed that South Sudan private media outlets are struggling to get visa to Ethiopia to cover the forum which scheduled for 5th-16th Feb 2018.

It is not clear why it is difficult for media outlets to get a visa to Ethiopia.

However, according to the Freedom of Press 2017 index, the country’s media environment is one of the most restrictive in sub-Saharan Africa.

The government continues to use the country’s harsh anti-terrorism law and other legal measures to silence critical journalists and bloggers.