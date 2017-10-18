JMEC to present comprehensive evaluation of peace agreement

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, JMEC is set to present to IGAD a comprehensive evaluation of the status of implementation of the Peace Agreement, according to Festus Mogae, the chairperson.

He said fundamental to the whole report is the irrefutable fact that the permanent ceasefire has been and continues to be violated.

Mogae said JMEC committees “have undertaken a comprehensive evaluation of the status of implementation of the peace agreement complete with observations and recommendations”.

The committees comprise of regional and international guarantors, the Transitional Government of National Unity and other South Sudanese stakeholders.

“The Transitional Government of National Unity has stated its intention to provide its own comment to which will also be forwarded to IGAD,” Mr. Mogae revealed.

The report pursuant to JMEC mandate will form part of its contribution to ensuring a successful high-level revitalization forum, he said.

The revitalization process offers an opportunity for the leaders of all communities to sit together, bring the violence to an end and determine a political path forward, Mr. Mogae added.

He called on stakeholders to take the “necessary steps and compromises” to revitalize the implementation of theAugust Agreement “without further delay”.

However, Mr. Mogae said he is delighted to hear from the IGAD that positive progress has been made and that all parties have agreed to the process.