JMEC plenary meeting postponed

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission’s first plenary meeting this year has been postponed indefinitely.

According to the chairperson, Festus Mogae, this is because members of the TGoNU were absent.

He said the delegates said they could not attend because they just arrived from Addis Ababa from the pre-high level revitalization forum that took place over the weekend.

This is the first meeting that was supposed to take place this year.

The last JMEC’s plenary meeting took place in November 2017.