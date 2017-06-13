Mogae says hostilities overshadow implementation of peace deal

The chairperson of the JMEC says the pace of the implementation of the peace agreement is too slow despite a very good working relationship between President Salva Kiir and Taban Deng Gai.

Festus Gontebanye Mogae says real progress is still lacking and the implementation process is too slow.

According to a statement this afternoon, Mr. Mogae said during the summit in Addis Ababa yesterday [Monday] that progress and good efforts of the transitional government continue to be overshadowed by ongoing hostilities.

“There is a very good working relationship between the President, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, and the First Vice President, H.E. General Taban Deng Gai, but real progress is still lacking and the pace of the implementation of the Peace Agreement is too slow,” said Mogae.

“It is regrettable that the progress and good efforts of the TGoNU continue to be overshadowed and in some cases reversed by the ongoing hostilities.

Mr. Mogae also said IGAD, as the main guarantor to the peace agreement, should act collectively and decisively, and speak with one voice.

“IGAD should…demand that the leaders of South Sudan end the violence and pursue a political solution and return to full implementation of the Peace Agreement,” he added.

Mr Mogae also said IGAD should demand that South Sudanese leaders end the violence, pursue a political solution, and return to full implementation of the Peace Agreement.

The JMEC welcomed the communique issued after the summit, particularly the decision to convene a forum to revitalize the peace agreement with the inclusion of all groups.

The peace monitoring body noted that the decision to convene a High-Level Revitalization Forum of the Parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic Of South Sudan (ARCSS), including estranged groups, to discuss concrete measures to restore a permanent ceasefire and achieve full implementation, remains the only “viable way forward” to bring peace and lay out the foundations for a democratic regime in the country.